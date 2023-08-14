Happy Monday!

The start of the work week is busy here in the Ozarks First Weather Lab. Heavy rain is pushing through the area and will exit within the next few hours. Currently, we have a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for a handful of counties west of Springfield, including Greene County. This will go until 9:45am. There is also a FLOOD WATCH through Monday.

Areas SW of Springfield have picked up impressive amounts of rain over the last 24 hours. Radar estimates show over 8″ near Mount Vernon.

The chance of rain will come to an end as it continues to push off to the east. We will start to dry out by mid-morning in the Springfield area, and everyone should see dry conditions this afternoon.

Temperatures will be staying very pleasant for the next couple of days. We will be topping out in the upper70s, which feels like a treat. This is only the second time in two months we’ve had high temperatures in the 70s.

The next couple of days will be pleasant, but don’t get too used to the cool temperatures. By the end of the week, the heat will return and we will see a heat index near 100.

Have a wonderful week, friends.