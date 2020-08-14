Friday, August 14 Evening Forecast

It was another warm and humid day across the Ozarks. Temperatures topped off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a few showers early but otherwise mostly sunny skies. We have another hot and humid day in store for Saturday before less humid air moves in making for a cooler-than-average week next week.

Here’s the latest drought update:

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s with mostly starry skies, staying warm and muggy.

Saturday will be hot and humid with temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. A cold front will push through the Ozarks, bringing a chance for isolated showers during the afternoon. Behind this cold front is cooler air and drier air! This means conditions will be pleasant for much of next week! Overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 60’s.

Sunday will be so nice! Temperatures will still be in the middle and upper 80’s but with much less humid conditions under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s!

Monday will be sunny with temperatures in the middle and upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Tuesday into the end of next week, temperatures will be below average, topping off in the lower 80’s with less humid conditions, making for a nice week. With that being said, there are little to no rain chances next week, which is not good for our drought conditions.

Scattered Clouds

Springfield

92°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
mph
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

91°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

89°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Some passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

85°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

89°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 90° 70°

Saturday

90° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 90° 63°

Sunday

86° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 86° 62°

Monday

87° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 87° 62°

Tuesday

82° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 82° 60°

Wednesday

82° / 62°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 82° 62°

Thursday

83° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 83° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

9 PM
Clear
10%
79°

77°

10 PM
Clear
10%
77°

75°

11 PM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
10%
73°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

4 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

5 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

6 AM
Clear
10%
70°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
70°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

