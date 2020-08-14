Friday, August 14 Evening Forecast

It was another warm and humid day across the Ozarks. Temperatures topped off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a few showers early but otherwise mostly sunny skies. We have another hot and humid day in store for Saturday before less humid air moves in making for a cooler-than-average week next week.

Here’s the latest drought update:

⚠️DROUGHT MONITOR: Not much change to our drought conditions this week. Not drastically worse, not much better, about the same as last week. Drought conditions are not zero in Arkansas either, so continue to use caution.#kolr10wx #mowx #arwx #droughtmonitor #droughtupdate pic.twitter.com/KsCfFpYh74 — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) August 14, 2020

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s with mostly starry skies, staying warm and muggy.

Saturday will be hot and humid with temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. A cold front will push through the Ozarks, bringing a chance for isolated showers during the afternoon. Behind this cold front is cooler air and drier air! This means conditions will be pleasant for much of next week! Overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 60’s.

Sunday will be so nice! Temperatures will still be in the middle and upper 80’s but with much less humid conditions under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s!

Monday will be sunny with temperatures in the middle and upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Tuesday into the end of next week, temperatures will be below average, topping off in the lower 80’s with less humid conditions, making for a nice week. With that being said, there are little to no rain chances next week, which is not good for our drought conditions.