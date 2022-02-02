SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Meteorologist Natalie Nunn said if you are wondering where all the snow is… don’t worry, it is to come.

Nunn said areas north of I-44 have already picked up five inches of snow and roadways are starting to get covered in Springfield and in Branson.

As of 10 a.m., there is a break in the winter storm action, but the snow is expected to move back into southwest Missouri around 5 p.m.

Nunn said temperatures are dropping and conditions are expected to get more intense during the overnight and on Thursday (2-2-22).

