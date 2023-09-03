It’s September meaning we are already into the Meteorological Fall Season. But it certainly doesn’t feel that way outside. Experiencing sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the 90s sounds more like summer to me.

The warm and quiet weather is going to continue into today. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday as places like Springfield will manage to get over that 90-degree hurdle. Skies will stay sunny for the start of the day before clouds start to develop past noon.

Looking forward to Labor Day, the heat is going to hang around. While you might have the day off, some atmospheric moisture will be back from its long vacation making its return to the Ozarks on Monday.

This means noticeable humidity and daily chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be over the Ozarks for the upcoming work week.