Wagging & Walking – Scooter

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk
Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

27°F Sunny Feels like 22°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

25°F Sunny Feels like 25°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

32°F Sunny Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

31°F Sunny Feels like 24°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

29°F Fair Feels like 26°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

56° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 56° 33°

Wednesday

67° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 67° 37°

Thursday

68° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 68° 43°

Friday

47° / 33°
Showers
Showers 30% 47° 33°

Saturday

59° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 59° 35°

Sunday

61° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 61° 42°

Monday

65° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 65° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
31°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

51°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

47°

7 PM
Clear
1%
47°

44°

8 PM
Clear
1%
44°

42°

9 PM
Clear
2%
42°

40°

10 PM
Clear
2%
40°

40°

11 PM
Clear
2%
40°

39°

12 AM
Clear
3%
39°

39°

1 AM
Clear
3%
39°

38°

2 AM
Clear
3%
38°

38°

3 AM
Clear
3%
38°

37°

4 AM
Clear
4%
37°

37°

5 AM
Clear
4%
37°

37°

6 AM
Clear
4%
37°

37°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
37°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100