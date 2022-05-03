Weather
Springfield Mo53°F Fog Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 16 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson56°F Fog Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison58°F Fog Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla59°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains60°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity