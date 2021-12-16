Wagging & Walking – Chippy
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo43°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson52°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 62%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison54°F Thunderstorm Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 67%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla50°F Rain Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains57°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 49%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous