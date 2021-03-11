Upcoming rain in Springfield may lead to flooding, businesses try to prepare

Galilee Road in Smithfield was partially washed away (CBS 17)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Agencies are preparing for flooding due to six inches of rain being forecasted through the week of March 7.

Data from SEMA show flash flooding kills far more people in the U.S. than tornadoes, lightning or hurricanes.

Quentin Black, deputy director of Greene County Office of Emergency Management, said the vast majority of flooding deaths in Missouri happen from driving on flooded roads.

“People can get swept away in a vehicle or got caught up in a low water crossing and decided to exit the vehicle and then ended up in the stream itself,” said Black.

Black said this time of year is when plants and soil don’t offer much help with water run-off.

“The vegetation is key, and soil conditions are a huge factor in it,” said Black. “Then the vegetation density is key for allowing the water to move to those areas more rapidly.”

If you get stuck in rushing water, Black said to remember the same conditions you get stuck in will be the same conditions rescue crews will have to maneuver through to get you out.

“Fire department wants to rescue teams are already aware of that on standby for it making sure that they’ve got full staff for the weekend,” said Black.

If you see rushing water covering the road, it takes 12 inches to carry away most cars and two feet for big trucks.

