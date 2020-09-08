Tuesday, September 8 Morning Forecast

Still warm today, slow cooldown this week

Morning sun on Tuesday will give way to partly cloudy skies by afternoon near and north of the interstate. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms may try to pop up as well. Hot weather will hang around with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

A major blast of fall weather is diving south first before spreading east. This will keep the Ozarks from experiencing the full brunt of this autumn assault. Temperatures will gradually edge lower as the front settles into our area by the middle of the week.

The front will be draped along the interstate Wednesday with milder, cloudier weather to the north and hotter weather to the south. A few spotty showers are possible, mainly near and just north of the front.

By Thursday the milder pattern is settling across most of the area. This will hold through Friday. The storm that is delivering the shot of fall air will still be to the northwest. This should result in mostly cloudy skies and a chance for spotty showers both days. Temperatures won’t be as hot with highs generally in the low 80s.

Another cool front will race toward the area Saturday as the trough finally pushes east through the middle of the country. Partly sunny skies and a chance for showers and thunderstorms will come ahead of the front Saturday. Mild and less humid weather will follow Sunday and Monday.

Clear

Springfield

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Some passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mostly clear. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 67°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 20% 89° 67°

Wednesday

86° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 50% 86° 66°

Thursday

81° / 66°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 81° 66°

Friday

81° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 81° 66°

Saturday

82° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 61°

Sunday

80° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 59°

Monday

80° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

5 AM
Clear
8%
72°

71°

6 AM
Clear
10%
71°

67°

7 AM
Sunny
12%
67°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
12%
73°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
11%
76°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
13%
79°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
31%
81°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
33%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
55%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
68%
86°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
68%
83°

89°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
89°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
78°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
77°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
75°

73°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
73°

72°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

