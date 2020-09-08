Tuesday, September 8 Evening Forecast

The transition has begun. Hot and humid weather today came with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, at least near and north of the interstate. This was a nice change of pace after a couple of hot, dry afternoons. Southwest Missouri could certainly still use some rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening north of the interstate before fading away later tonight. Cooler temperatures and more widespread cloud cover will develop north of the interstate with mostly clear skies to the south.

The front will be draped near I-44 by Wednesday morning and won’t move much throughout the day. Skies will likely be cloudier to the north with partly cloudy skies to the south where temperatures will warm well into the 80s. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will pop up again by Wednesday afternoon, especially along and just north of the interstate.

The front won’t move too much through Thursday, generally stalled near the interstate. It will continue to provide a focus for spotty showers. Clouds look more widespread across the area, but will remain thickest near and north of the interstate where temperatures will be cooler.

The front will sag a bit further south by Friday and begin to wash out. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain cooler to the northwest and warmer to the southeast.

Looking ahead to the weekend will find a front approaching from the northwest by Saturday night. There may be a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day Saturday with spotty showers and thunderstorms also possible along the front as it moves through Saturday night into early Sunday. Warm and humid weather can be expected over the first half of the weekend with less humid and milder weather for Sunday.

Early fall conditions will take hold into early next week with comfortably cool morning lows and comfortably warm afternoon temperatures.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

75°F Few Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
65°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 65°

Wednesday

86° / 66°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 86° 66°

Thursday

81° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 81° 65°

Friday

81° / 66°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 20% 81° 66°

Saturday

82° / 61°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 20% 82° 61°

Sunday

80° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 80° 58°

Monday

80° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 80° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
73°

72°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
67°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
83°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
83°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
76°

