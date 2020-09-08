Tuesday, September 8 Evening Forecast

The transition has begun. Hot and humid weather today came with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, at least near and north of the interstate. This was a nice change of pace after a couple of hot, dry afternoons. Southwest Missouri could certainly still use some rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening north of the interstate before fading away later tonight. Cooler temperatures and more widespread cloud cover will develop north of the interstate with mostly clear skies to the south.

The front will be draped near I-44 by Wednesday morning and won’t move much throughout the day. Skies will likely be cloudier to the north with partly cloudy skies to the south where temperatures will warm well into the 80s. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will pop up again by Wednesday afternoon, especially along and just north of the interstate.

The front won’t move too much through Thursday, generally stalled near the interstate. It will continue to provide a focus for spotty showers. Clouds look more widespread across the area, but will remain thickest near and north of the interstate where temperatures will be cooler.

The front will sag a bit further south by Friday and begin to wash out. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain cooler to the northwest and warmer to the southeast.

Looking ahead to the weekend will find a front approaching from the northwest by Saturday night. There may be a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day Saturday with spotty showers and thunderstorms also possible along the front as it moves through Saturday night into early Sunday. Warm and humid weather can be expected over the first half of the weekend with less humid and milder weather for Sunday.

Early fall conditions will take hold into early next week with comfortably cool morning lows and comfortably warm afternoon temperatures.