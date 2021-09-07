Tuesday, September 7 Morning Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 61°

Wednesday

81° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 56°

Thursday

83° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 83° 61°

Friday

90° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 66°

Saturday

95° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 69°

Sunday

91° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 68°

Monday

90° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 90° 67°

Hourly Forecast

74°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
74°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
75°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
72°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
66°

64°

5 AM
Clear
3%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
4%
63°

61°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
61°

63°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
63°

Our holiday weekend ended on a gorgeous note with lots of sunshine, manageable humidity, and pleasant temps. Our Tuesday is going to be a transitional day for us as our next disturbance approaches. The wind continues to pump in a warmer airmass ahead of our next cold front which is slated to arrive this evening into the overnight. Afternoon readings look to rise back into the lower 90s under a few clouds. This boundary is going to be somewhat moisture-starved but an isolated storm or two is possible tonight as it swings through. By mid-week, the pleasant feel is returning with highs falling back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’s going to be a little Fall-Like teaser here for us as lows look to dip back into the mid and upper 50s as we awaken on Thursday morning. The sunshine-filled trend holds as we progress through the latter half of the workweek too. High pressure will keep its grasp over the region giving us a warming trend as we step toward Friday. An upper-level ridge will park itself on top of the viewing area which leads to above-average temperatures. Highs by Friday will be back into the 90s with possibly the mid and upper 90s Saturday. The humidity will try and creep up some too so it’ll likely feel closer to the century mark throughout the Ozarks. It’s going to be a great weekend to be out on the water! Another cold front attempts to move into the Ozarks on Sunday and it looks to drop our temps back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Sunday into Monday. This one isn’t looking like it’ll have much moisture with it either with mostly sunny skies expected to end the weekend and kick-start next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A couple of storms possible. Low 61F. Winds SW/N at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F A couple of storms possible. Low 61F. Winds SW/N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

