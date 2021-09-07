Tuesday, September 7 Evening Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 62°

Wednesday

82° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 56°

Thursday

84° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 60°

Friday

89° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 67°

Saturday

93° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 68°

Sunday

93° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 68°

Monday

93° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
66°

64°

6 AM
Clear
4%
64°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
62°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
65°

68°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

Hotter weather returned this afternoon as winds switched around to a southwest direction. This is ahead of a cold front that will dash across the area tonight.

The front will generate a band of clouds and spotty showers and storms this evening. The best chance for rain looks like it will be along the I-44 corridor with diminishing chances to the south. Most areas won’t see any rain and it will be brief in the areas that do see rain.

Clouds will be exiting off to the south by sunrise with cooler air spreading in from the north. Morning lows will range from near 60° to the north to mid to upper 60s to the south.

A beautiful day will unfold on Wednesday. Skies will remain sunny with a nice breeze out of the north. Highs will range from near 80° to the northeast to mid-80s to the south.

Temperatures will quickly fall Wednesday evening under starry skies. The coolest morning lows in months can be expected Thursday morning with many locations settling into the mid-50s.

Another gorgeous day will follow with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the low to mid-80s Thursday afternoon.

The temperature pattern will switch on Friday as high pressure slides off to the east. Winds will switch around to the south with warmer air spreading back in. A comfy cool morning will give way to a warm afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Highs in the low 90s will slip into some areas west of Hwy. 65. Despite the hotter temperatures, humidity levels will remain comfortable.

The upper-level pattern across the nation will favor a burst of hot weather over the Ozarks. A very warm air mass will nose east into the area starting Saturday, lingering into next week. The atmosphere will remain dry and this will keep the weekend forecast rain-free. Skies will be clear through the weekend with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s each day Saturday into early next week. The heat won’t come with much humidity though and this will allow mornings and evenings to be pleasant.

The heat should ease during the second half of next week as a front dips into the area. Some rain should return to the area too.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

86°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A couple of storms possible. Low 62F. Winds SW/N at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A couple of storms possible. Low 62F. Winds SW/N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

89°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

85°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low around 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low around 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

85°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
59°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

83°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

