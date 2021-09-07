Tuesday, September 7 Evening Forecast

Hotter weather returned this afternoon as winds switched around to a southwest direction. This is ahead of a cold front that will dash across the area tonight.

The front will generate a band of clouds and spotty showers and storms this evening. The best chance for rain looks like it will be along the I-44 corridor with diminishing chances to the south. Most areas won’t see any rain and it will be brief in the areas that do see rain.

Clouds will be exiting off to the south by sunrise with cooler air spreading in from the north. Morning lows will range from near 60° to the north to mid to upper 60s to the south.

A beautiful day will unfold on Wednesday. Skies will remain sunny with a nice breeze out of the north. Highs will range from near 80° to the northeast to mid-80s to the south.

Temperatures will quickly fall Wednesday evening under starry skies. The coolest morning lows in months can be expected Thursday morning with many locations settling into the mid-50s.

Another gorgeous day will follow with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the low to mid-80s Thursday afternoon.

The temperature pattern will switch on Friday as high pressure slides off to the east. Winds will switch around to the south with warmer air spreading back in. A comfy cool morning will give way to a warm afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Highs in the low 90s will slip into some areas west of Hwy. 65. Despite the hotter temperatures, humidity levels will remain comfortable.

The upper-level pattern across the nation will favor a burst of hot weather over the Ozarks. A very warm air mass will nose east into the area starting Saturday, lingering into next week. The atmosphere will remain dry and this will keep the weekend forecast rain-free. Skies will be clear through the weekend with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s each day Saturday into early next week. The heat won’t come with much humidity though and this will allow mornings and evenings to be pleasant.

The heat should ease during the second half of next week as a front dips into the area. Some rain should return to the area too.