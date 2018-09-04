Tuesday, September 4 Overnight Forecast

It’s been a quiet pattern so far this week, but that’s set to change as the leftovers from “Gordon” move in.

For tonight, it looks like another warm and quiet night ahead with starry skies and lows near 70° by morning.

A pipeline of moisture feeding north from the Gulf has kept areas west and northwest of the Ozarks wet, and it will begin edging east into the Ozarks on Wednesday. Areas north of I-44 will have the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Areas to the south can expect partly cloudy skies with only isolated showers.

“Gordon” has made landfall this evening just west of Mobile, AL, as a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. The storm will continue moving northwest into Arkansas by Thursday. Moisture will surge north and northwest across Northern Arkansas and parts of Southern Missouri by Thursday afternoon triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The remnant low from “Gordon” will slowly meander north Friday into Saturday as it works it’s way around a ridge of high pressure and gets picked up by a storm moving in from the west. This will lead to a showery pattern across much of the Ozarks, especially near and south of I-44. Heavy rainfall is likely at times, and this will generate a limited risk of flooding. A general 1 to 3″ of rain looks possible with locally higher amounts. Severe weather chances look low at this time.

The storm will exit by Sunday with clouds slowly clearing. The cloud cover and rain will make for a mild finish to the week with highs in the upper 70s Friday through the weekend.

Sunnier weather returns early next week with temperatures rebounding a bit.