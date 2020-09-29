Tuesday, September 29 Morning Forecast

Weather

Pleasant sunshine today, warmer tomorrow

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

Today will be similar to yesterday with a chilly morning giving way to a cool afternoon. Clouds will once again bubble up during the afternoon, especially north and east of Springfield. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A nice pop in temperatures will develop on Wednesday as a cold front pushes in from the north. This will lead to westerly winds and afternoon highs in the upper 70s with a few spots to the south hitting 80°. Skies will remain bright throughout the day.

Chilly air will follow the front making for a cool finish to the week. Skies will be mostly clear Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. The coldest readings so far will likely develop Friday morning with morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A storm will try to take shape over the weekend. This will lead to increased cloud cover on Saturday with a chance for showers, mainly late in the day and into the overnight. There may be a lingering chance for showers into early Sunday as another cold front pushes through. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Sunny skies and cool temperatures will follow on Monday as well. The cool pattern looks like it may ease next week as the jet stream flattens out across the country. This will lead to warm weather returning later next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low around 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 52°

Wednesday

80° / 47°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 80° 47°

Thursday

67° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 67° 39°

Friday

65° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 65° 44°

Saturday

68° / 50°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 10% 68° 50°

Sunday

67° / 43°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 67° 43°

Monday

69° / 46°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 69° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

45°

6 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

1 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

2 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
0%
55°
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now