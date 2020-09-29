Tuesday, September 29 Evening Forecast

A chilly morning gave way to a bright and mild afternoon. Temperatures started out in the mid 40s. In Springfield it was 44°, the coolest morning since May 12th. Sunshine pushed temperatures to 70° this afternoon. Warm air was building to the west and will pour into the area Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and a southwest breeze. The increased winds will keep temperatures from bottoming out with overnight lows generally in the low to mid 50s.

The warm-up on Wednesday will be noticeable with afternoon highs around 80°, a full 10° warmer than Tuesday. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest with a shift to the northwest as cold front moves through early in the afternoon.

Cool air will settle in for the remainder of the week. It will be a quiet first couple of days to October with mostly sunny skies, chilly nights and cool afternoons expected. The coldest morning of the fall season so far is expected Friday morning with readings dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

By this weekend, the next storm will be taking shape over the middle of the country. Upper-level energy digging into the trough will try to carve out a storm just northeast of the area. This will lead to cloudier skies and a chance for showers Saturday and Saturday night. If the storm is strong enough, clouds and a risk for showers will linger into Sunday. Temperatures will be cool through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and low to mid 60s on Sunday. Sunday’s temperatures potentially could be even cooler than forecast, but it depends on how strong the storm gets as it wraps up.

Cool weather will spill into next week ahead of a warming trend that will begin Tuesday. The pattern looks like it will remain dry next week, turning warm again with highs back in the 80s later in the week.

Clear

Springfield

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low around 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

64°F Few Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 53°
Clear
Clear 0% 69° 53°

Wednesday

80° / 47°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 80° 47°

Thursday

67° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 39°

Friday

66° / 47°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 66° 47°

Saturday

66° / 49°
Few showers
Few showers 10% 66° 49°

Sunday

63° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 63° 40°

Monday

66° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 66° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

8 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

9 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

1 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

2 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

57°

4 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

5 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

6 AM
Clear
0%
56°

52°

7 AM
Clear
0%
52°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

68°

7 PM
Clear
0%
68°

