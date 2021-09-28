Tuesday, September 28 Morning Forecast

We started the workweek with lots of sun along with warmer than average conditions and that trend holds for our Tuesday. Southerly winds will keep our temps in upper 80s later on today which is over 10° above normal for this time of year. High pressure has been in control but it has been moving eastward which will allow our next storm system to approach from the west. We’ll still see plenty of sunshine today into but enjoy it because a more unsettled pattern will take shape beyond as we head into mid-week. Highs look to remain above average tomorrow too but with the chance for a few showers and storms, we’ll likely be a few degrees cooler. An area of low pressure that has been situated to our west then moves toward the viewing area Wednesday into Thursday which brings a bit more cloud cover and the potential for isolated to scattered showers and storms. Tomorrow, rain chances aren’t looking as high but as this low moves through the Ozarks Thursday, they will be increasing. Chances are slimmer in the east of the metro but definitely higher out west, closer to the I-49 Corridor for our Wednesday. As this storm system moves in, it does look to knock our temps back a bit with highs in the upper 70s by Thursday. Afternoon readings will likely be in the mid to upper 70s into the weekend as the stormier weather pattern holds. Another area of low pressure will eject toward the region from the west by this weekend and this one will likely drag a cold front with it by late Sunday. This storm system reinvigorates our rain chances and will keep them around both Saturday and Sunday. If you do have any outdoor plans over the weekend, you may be wanting to shift them indoors or have a backup plan. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer