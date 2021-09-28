Tuesday, September 28 Evening Forecast

It’s been a long run of sunny and dry weather across the area. We’ve seen some pretty warm temperatures as well the past several days. All of this is about to change as a significant pattern shift develops.

It looks like the status quo overnight tonight. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the low to mid-60s by morning.

Clouds will fill in during the morning Wednesday with an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon, especially south of Hwy. 60.

Rain chances look more widespread by Thursday and we’ll keep a wetter look to the pattern through the weekend as a series of storms trigger waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms. No day will be a washout, but outdoor plans could be impacted. Afternoon highs will gradually get milder too, near 80° Thursday and Friday. Highs will fall into the low to mid-70s by Sunday.

A cold front will move across the area on Sunday, and this will dry out the pattern for Monday and Tuesday. Rain totals through the weekend will gradually add up after waves of showers with most areas receiving at least 1″ of rainfall through Sunday.

A broader storm will develop early next week spinning over the middle of the country. This will force cooler air into the area keeping the pattern mild Monday and Tuesday. The storm will also help trigger some clouds during the day with a shower or two possible as well.