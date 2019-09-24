Tuesday, September 24 Morning Forecast

Showers focus south today, another cold front comes through tomorrow

Our cold front is sitting south this morning, keeping a cool, comfy air mass in the Ozarks.

Lows are starting out much closer to average in the 50’s and lower 60’s, it feels crisp at the bus stop, enjoy!

A weak disturbance is riding out front to the south. This is popping showers/ storms in northeast Oklahoma. These storms are pushing east, bleeding into northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri. Expect showers/ a few rumbles of thunder to focus along the state line this morning.

A few of these showers could make it as far north as Springfield, central Missouri will stay dry.

Any of these showers/ storms will be capable of locally heavy rain, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for northwest Arkansas until 4 PM.

With mostly cloudy skies and a few showers, expect cool, seasonal highs in the upper 70’s.

Tonight we’ll keep skies mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow a cold front passes through the Ozarks bringing a chance of showers/ storms. One or two of these storms could be strong/ severe with 60 mph winds and quarter size hail. Temperatures stay in the upper 70’s, lower 80’s.

The front could leave a few showers behind early on Thursday, but the afternoon looks dry. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs around 80 degrees.

We’ll be warm and dry on Friday ahead of our next front, expect sunshine and middle 80’s.

Another cold front passes through on Saturday with a few showers/ storms.

By Sunday, another ridge of high pressure will bring summerlike heat and humidity back into the Ozarks. Highs pop back to near 90 degrees early next week.