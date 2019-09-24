Tuesday, September 24 Morning Forecast

Weather

Showers focus south today, another cold front comes through tomorrow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our cold front is sitting south this morning, keeping a cool, comfy air mass in the Ozarks.

Lows are starting out much closer to average in the 50’s and lower 60’s, it feels crisp at the bus stop, enjoy!

A weak disturbance is riding out front to the south. This is popping showers/ storms in northeast Oklahoma. These storms are pushing east, bleeding into northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri. Expect showers/ a few rumbles of thunder to focus along the state line this morning.

A few of these showers could make it as far north as Springfield, central Missouri will stay dry.

Any of these showers/ storms will be capable of locally heavy rain, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for northwest Arkansas until 4 PM.

With mostly cloudy skies and a few showers, expect cool, seasonal highs in the upper 70’s.

Tonight we’ll keep skies mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow a cold front passes through the Ozarks bringing a chance of showers/ storms. One or two of these storms could be strong/ severe with 60 mph winds and quarter size hail. Temperatures stay in the upper 70’s, lower 80’s.

The front could leave a few showers behind early on Thursday, but the afternoon looks dry. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs around 80 degrees.

We’ll be warm and dry on Friday ahead of our next front, expect sunshine and middle 80’s.

Another cold front passes through on Saturday with a few showers/ storms.

By Sunday, another ridge of high pressure will bring summerlike heat and humidity back into the Ozarks. Highs pop back to near 90 degrees early next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Partly Cloudy

Springfield

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
67°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
68°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Light Rain

Harrison

63°F Light Rain Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
66°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 76° 68°

Wednesday

81° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 64°

Thursday

79° / 70°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 79° 70°

Friday

87° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 87° 67°

Saturday

80° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 70°

Sunday

85° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 85° 71°

Monday

87° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 87° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
7%
71°

73°

11 AM
Few Showers
31%
73°

73°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
73°

74°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
74°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
75°

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
76°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
71°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
69°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
69°

70°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
70°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
70°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now