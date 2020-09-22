Tuesday, September 22 Morning Forecast

Weather

Light rain chances Tuesday & Wednesday from Beta's remnants --

Good morning! We are starting off this morning with a few showers in Arkansas that will move into Missouri from what is currently Tropical Storm Beta. These showers will be light and scattered in nature.

Today will be cool for the first official day of Fall! Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with light showers possible for those south and east of I-44. We keep shower chances tonight with temperatures in the upper 50’s.

Wednesday, light showers continue with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Once all is said and done, rainfall totals will be generally less than an inch south and east of the interstate. Areas north of the interstate will see little if any rain showers. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Thursday clouds will clear out and temperatures will warm back up into the upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Friday temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine to end out your work week. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures topping off in the middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies. A front will come in overnight, which may bring a shower or two. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Harrison

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Overcast. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 58°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 20% 70° 58°

Wednesday

69° / 54°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 69° 54°

Thursday

78° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 55°

Friday

82° / 59°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 82° 59°

Saturday

85° / 60°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 85° 60°

Sunday

77° / 55°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 77° 55°

Monday

77° / 53°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 77° 53°

Trending Stories