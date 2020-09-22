Tuesday, September 22 Morning Forecast

Good morning! We are starting off this morning with a few showers in Arkansas that will move into Missouri from what is currently Tropical Storm Beta. These showers will be light and scattered in nature.

Today will be cool for the first official day of Fall! Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with light showers possible for those south and east of I-44. We keep shower chances tonight with temperatures in the upper 50’s.

Wednesday, light showers continue with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Once all is said and done, rainfall totals will be generally less than an inch south and east of the interstate. Areas north of the interstate will see little if any rain showers. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Thursday clouds will clear out and temperatures will warm back up into the upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Friday temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine to end out your work week. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures topping off in the middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies. A front will come in overnight, which may bring a shower or two. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s.