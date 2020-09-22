Tuesday, September 22 Evening Forecast

Another round of disappointment today. Clouds came, but the rain stayed away. Light showers have been most prevalent near and south of the state line after a morning surge up to about Hwy. 60. Rain in Springfield has been practically nonexistent.

Looking ahead to tonight and Wednesday, we’ll find a pocket of upper-level energy organizing over the area. This may lead to a bit better chance for light showers near I-44 closer to sunrise, but the better chance for light rain will remain near and south of the state line. We’ll start Wednesday with some light showers near and south of the interstate with rain chances fading away from west to east as the upper-level storm moves east of the area. Clouds will try to thin out some from northwest to southeast with afternoon temperatures reflecting this with warmer readings to the northwest.

Clouds will decrease Wednesday night with some patchy fog or low cloudiness developing near sunrise. Temperatures look cooler too with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Early clouds or patchy fog will give way to sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures trending higher again.

A warm stretch will follow Friday into the weekend. Friday through Sunday will feature mainly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures at night. The afternoon will be warm though with highs well into the 80s.

A new trough will gradually deepen across the Eastern U.S. early next week. This will send a series of fronts through the area with temperatures gradually trending colder. Little or no rain is expected through next week.

Overcast

Springfield

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Cloudy with showers. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

West Plains

69°F Few Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 58°
Showers late
Showers late 20% 70° 58°

Wednesday

72° / 52°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 40% 72° 52°

Thursday

79° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 56°

Friday

84° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 84° 60°

Saturday

87° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 62°

Sunday

85° / 59°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 85° 59°

Monday

81° / 57°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 81° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
68°

68°

7 PM
Cloudy
19%
68°

66°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

9 PM
Cloudy
21%
65°

62°

10 PM
Few Showers
32%
62°

60°

11 PM
Showers
35%
60°

60°

12 AM
Showers
37%
60°

59°

1 AM
Showers
37%
59°

59°

2 AM
Showers
37%
59°

58°

3 AM
Showers
37%
58°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

