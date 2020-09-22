Tuesday, September 22 Evening Forecast

Another round of disappointment today. Clouds came, but the rain stayed away. Light showers have been most prevalent near and south of the state line after a morning surge up to about Hwy. 60. Rain in Springfield has been practically nonexistent.

Looking ahead to tonight and Wednesday, we’ll find a pocket of upper-level energy organizing over the area. This may lead to a bit better chance for light showers near I-44 closer to sunrise, but the better chance for light rain will remain near and south of the state line. We’ll start Wednesday with some light showers near and south of the interstate with rain chances fading away from west to east as the upper-level storm moves east of the area. Clouds will try to thin out some from northwest to southeast with afternoon temperatures reflecting this with warmer readings to the northwest.





Clouds will decrease Wednesday night with some patchy fog or low cloudiness developing near sunrise. Temperatures look cooler too with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Early clouds or patchy fog will give way to sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures trending higher again.

A warm stretch will follow Friday into the weekend. Friday through Sunday will feature mainly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures at night. The afternoon will be warm though with highs well into the 80s.

A new trough will gradually deepen across the Eastern U.S. early next week. This will send a series of fronts through the area with temperatures gradually trending colder. Little or no rain is expected through next week.