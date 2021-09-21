Tuesday, September 21 Morning Forecast

The cold front that we’ve been monitoring is continuing to move through the region as we begin our day. On and off showers and a few rumbles are on the table, especially early, as this boundary continues to skirt eastward. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon as winds turn back around from the north. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with some sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds late. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s which is really chilly for this time of year. You may need the jacket on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. High pressure builds back in behind this system with lots of sunshine on the way Wednesday and Thursday. A few clouds develop Friday ahead of another cold front but this one is looking to come through mainly dry. A spotty shower or storm is possible but right now, chances are looking slim at best. Seasonable conditions are expected to end the workweek with temps in the lower 80s Friday. Winds will switch around from the north into our Saturday and that will knock our temperatures back just a little. Highs Saturday look to rise back into the upper 70s for many with some spots in the lower 80s south and west. The heat looks to make a return to the Ozarks by late this weekend into early next week. Above-average temperatures are on the table Sunday and Monday with the mid to upper 80s in store under plenty of sunshine. It’s looking like another cold front moves our way by early next week which is something we’ll be watching closely.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer