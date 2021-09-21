Tuesday, September 21 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 48°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 70° 48°

Wednesday

70° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 45°

Thursday

75° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 51°

Friday

82° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 82° 54°

Saturday

79° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 54°

Sunday

86° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 86° 56°

Monday

87° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
59°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
59°

60°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
60°

63°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°

65°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

66°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

67°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

68°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

65°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

63°

8 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

10 PM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

58°

12 AM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

2 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

3 AM
Clear
2%
55°

53°

4 AM
Clear
2%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
2%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
3%
51°

50°

7 AM
Clear
3%
50°

The cold front that we’ve been monitoring is continuing to move through the region as we begin our day. On and off showers and a few rumbles are on the table, especially early, as this boundary continues to skirt eastward. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon as winds turn back around from the north. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with some sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds late. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s which is really chilly for this time of year. You may need the jacket on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. High pressure builds back in behind this system with lots of sunshine on the way Wednesday and Thursday. A few clouds develop Friday ahead of another cold front but this one is looking to come through mainly dry. A spotty shower or storm is possible but right now, chances are looking slim at best. Seasonable conditions are expected to end the workweek with temps in the lower 80s Friday. Winds will switch around from the north into our Saturday and that will knock our temperatures back just a little. Highs Saturday look to rise back into the upper 70s for many with some spots in the lower 80s south and west. The heat looks to make a return to the Ozarks by late this weekend into early next week. Above-average temperatures are on the table Sunday and Monday with the mid to upper 80s in store under plenty of sunshine. It’s looking like another cold front moves our way by early next week which is something we’ll be watching closely.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

59°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clearing and much cooler. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clearing and much cooler. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Branson

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain

Harrison

65°F Rain Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain

Rolla

63°F Rain Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain

West Plains

67°F Rain Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

