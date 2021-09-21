Tuesday, September 21 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 48°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 69° 48°

Wednesday

70° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 45°

Thursday

75° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 52°

Friday

83° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 83° 53°

Saturday

80° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 55°

Sunday

87° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 61°

Monday

89° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 63°

Hourly Forecast

62°

8 PM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

9 PM
Clear
1%
60°

59°

10 PM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

58°

12 AM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

2 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

3 AM
Clear
2%
55°

53°

4 AM
Clear
2%
53°

53°

5 AM
Clear
2%
53°

52°

6 AM
Clear
3%
52°

51°

7 AM
Clear
3%
51°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
52°

56°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
56°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

64°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

Fall air is flowing in behind a cold front that moved through Monday night. A nice round of soaking rain came with the front and that’s good news because the pattern ahead looks bone dry.

For tonight, we’ll find skies clearing out and temperatures tumbling. Readings will be in the upper 40s and low 50s by morning.

Mild and sunny will greet the arrival of fall. Temperatures will top out near 70° with a nice breeze throughout the day.

The coolest readings in months will be registered Thursday morning as most of the area enjoys morning lows in the mid-40s. It will be a “wrap and peel” kind of day with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the mid-70s during the afternoon.

Warmer weather will develop on Friday as breezy southwest winds blow in some warmer air. Highs in the low to mid-80s will come with a bit of high cloudiness Friday afternoon.

Another cold front will sweep through Friday night with temperatures getting trimmed back a bit Saturday. A summer feel will work back into the pattern Sunday into early next week with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. We might even hit 90° on Monday. The pattern looks dry too with no sign of rain into the final days of the month.

Clear

Springfield Mo

63°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clearing and much cooler. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clearing and much cooler. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Branson

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Harrison

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Showers in the Vicinity

Rolla

63°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

West Plains

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

