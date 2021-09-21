Tuesday, September 21 Evening Forecast

Fall air is flowing in behind a cold front that moved through Monday night. A nice round of soaking rain came with the front and that’s good news because the pattern ahead looks bone dry.

For tonight, we’ll find skies clearing out and temperatures tumbling. Readings will be in the upper 40s and low 50s by morning.

Mild and sunny will greet the arrival of fall. Temperatures will top out near 70° with a nice breeze throughout the day.





The coolest readings in months will be registered Thursday morning as most of the area enjoys morning lows in the mid-40s. It will be a “wrap and peel” kind of day with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the mid-70s during the afternoon.

Warmer weather will develop on Friday as breezy southwest winds blow in some warmer air. Highs in the low to mid-80s will come with a bit of high cloudiness Friday afternoon.

Another cold front will sweep through Friday night with temperatures getting trimmed back a bit Saturday. A summer feel will work back into the pattern Sunday into early next week with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. We might even hit 90° on Monday. The pattern looks dry too with no sign of rain into the final days of the month.