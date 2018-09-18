Tuesday, September 18 Overnight Forecast

Hot and humid conditions will continue through Thursday as a late summer ridge moves across the region. The ridge will shift into the Eastern U.S. opening the door to a front and a cool down in time for fall’s arrival Saturday.

For tonight, a few isolated showers will remain possible into the evening, otherwise look for mostly clear and warm conditions with lows in the low 70s. These overnight temperatures are a lot warmer than normal with average lows in the upper 50s by this point in September.

The afternoon highs will remain a lot warmer than normal too with sunshine on Wednesday pushing afternoon temperatures into the low 90s. A few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon, mainly east of Hwy. 65.

The summer heat and humidity will stick around through Thursday along with mostly dry weather.

By Friday a front will sweep southeast across the Ozarks. The front now looks like it will have enough gas to get through all of the Ozarks and into Southern Arkansas by Saturday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity will be possible with the front as it moves through. Highs on Friday will be around 80° with cooler air building in by late afternoon.

The front will stall over Southern Arkansas by Saturday with waves of upper-level storminess rippling along the front. This will make for cloudy and showery weather north of the state line with a better chance for showers, thunderstorms and possibly heavy rainfall south of the state line Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be a lot cooler with lows near 60° and daytime temperatures in the 60s Saturday and 60s and 70s Sunday.

The cooldown is just in time for fall’s arrival at 8:54 am Saturday.

Monday into Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially on Tuesday. Temperatures look warmer with highs near 80°. A stronger cold front will move through by the middle of next week with the coolest air mass of the fall so far moving in as we wrap up the month.