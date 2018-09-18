Tuesday, September 18 Morning Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Another summery afternoon: hot & humid with isolated shower chances ---

High pressure is keeping us quiet in the Ozarks. High pressure will build as Florence remnants finally exit east by the middle of this week.

Expect today to be much like yesterday, a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower/ rumble of thunder possible. Most of us stay dry. Highs will be hot, the humidity will be uncomfortable. High 91 degrees will feel like the middle to upper 90's.

Warm and muggy tonight, mostly clear skies with lows only dropping into the lower 70's.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue to be summery. Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, isolated shower chances, and highs in the lower 90's feeling even hotter.

By late Thursday a cold front starts to set up to our northwest, increasing shower/ thunderstorm chances by Friday. Expect scattered showers/ storms on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80's.

The front will stall over the area on Saturday, filling in upper-level disturbances and high moisture values into the Ozarks. This will lead to cloudy skies, heavy rain at times, and isolated thunder. Clouds and rain will keep highs cooler in the middle 70's.

Storms linger on Sunday but start to exit. A few storms could redevelop on Monday. Highs slowly start to come back up to the 80-degree mark.