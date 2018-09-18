Tuesday, September 18 Midday Forecast

Weather

by: Elisa Raffa

Posted: / Updated:
7day_1537280394059.png

Summery stretch continues —

High pressure is keeping us quiet in the Ozarks. High pressure will build as Florence remnants finally exit east by the middle of this week.

Expect today to be much like yesterday, a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower/ rumble of thunder possible. Most of us stay dry. Highs will be hot, the humidity will be uncomfortable. High 91 degrees will feel like the middle to upper 90’s.

Warm and muggy tonight, mostly clear skies with lows only dropping into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue to be summery. Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, isolated shower chances, and highs in the lower 90’s feeling even hotter.

By late Thursday a cold front starts to set up to our northwest, increasing shower/ thunderstorm chances by Friday. Expect scattered showers/ storms on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80’s.

The front will stall over the area on Saturday, filling in upper-level disturbances and high moisture values into the Ozarks. This will lead to cloudy skies, heavy rain at times, and isolated thunder. Clouds and rain will keep highs cooler in the middle 70’s.

Storms linger on Sunday but start to exit. A few storms could redevelop on Monday. Highs slowly start to come back up to the 80-degree mark.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

Springfield

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
59°F Clear
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
57°F Mostly Clear
Wind
1 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
60°F Mostly Clear
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

° / 61°
% ° 61°

Tuesday

89° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 89° 68°

Wednesday

84° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 68°

Thursday

87° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 70°

Friday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 69°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 69°

Sunday

89° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

11 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

62°

3 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

4 AM
Clear
3%
62°

62°

5 AM
Clear
5%
62°

62°

6 AM
Sunny
7%
62°

65°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
65°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
69°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
73°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
77°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
80°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
86°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
87°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
9%
86°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
13%
82°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
79°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

74°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
74°

Don't Miss