Tuesday, September 18 Midday Forecast

Summery stretch continues —

High pressure is keeping us quiet in the Ozarks. High pressure will build as Florence remnants finally exit east by the middle of this week.

Expect today to be much like yesterday, a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower/ rumble of thunder possible. Most of us stay dry. Highs will be hot, the humidity will be uncomfortable. High 91 degrees will feel like the middle to upper 90’s.

TUESDAY: Another summery day! Mix of sun & clouds, isolated shower possible but most stay dry. Hot & humid, high 91° feels like middle/ upper 90’s! Average: 80° #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/Gs2fockMbx— Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 18, 2018

Warm and muggy tonight, mostly clear skies with lows only dropping into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue to be summery. Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, isolated shower chances, and highs in the lower 90’s feeling even hotter.

LATE WEEK FRONT: Rain chances stay isolated, temps stay summery through Thur.



Cold front arrives Fri w/ scattered showers/ storms.



Front takes temps down to the 70’s thru the weekend, showers/ storms could become more widespread Sat, linger Sun #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/zVlIwqHLKu— Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 18, 2018

By late Thursday a cold front starts to set up to our northwest, increasing shower/ thunderstorm chances by Friday. Expect scattered showers/ storms on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80’s.

The front will stall over the area on Saturday, filling in upper-level disturbances and high moisture values into the Ozarks. This will lead to cloudy skies, heavy rain at times, and isolated thunder. Clouds and rain will keep highs cooler in the middle 70’s.

Storms linger on Sunday but start to exit. A few storms could redevelop on Monday. Highs slowly start to come back up to the 80-degree mark.