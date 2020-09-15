Tuesday, September 15 Morning Forecast

Weather

Another beautiful day today!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Seasonable and quiet weather pattern to continue into the upcoming weekend. On the plus side, it means great weather to be outside, but we could still use some rain and that will be tough to come by.

Tuesday will feature similar weather to Monday, including a bit of a smoky haze. Afternoon temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than Monday afternoon.

The atmosphere will moisten up some by Wednesday as tropical moisture from the remnants of Sally moves northwest into Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. This will offer up a chance for some spotty showers during the afternoon and early evening south of the interstate. Temperatures will remain close to normal with highs in the low 80s.

A cool front will sweep in from the north Tuesday morning. It looks like it will go through dry with morning clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a little cooler.

The pattern will remain mild and quiet through the weekend. Temperatures will be cool at night and warm in the afternoon. Dry air flooding nearly all of the Eastern U.S. will make for a very dry pattern through the period.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 83° 61°

Wednesday

82° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 61°

Thursday

80° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 55°

Friday

79° / 54°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 79° 54°

Saturday

79° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 79° 53°

Sunday

79° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 79° 54°

Monday

81° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 81° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
58°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
62°

66°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
66°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
71°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
75°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
68°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
64°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
63°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
61°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
61°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now