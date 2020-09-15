Tuesday, September 15 Morning Forecast

Seasonable and quiet weather pattern to continue into the upcoming weekend. On the plus side, it means great weather to be outside, but we could still use some rain and that will be tough to come by.

Tuesday will feature similar weather to Monday, including a bit of a smoky haze. Afternoon temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than Monday afternoon.

The atmosphere will moisten up some by Wednesday as tropical moisture from the remnants of Sally moves northwest into Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. This will offer up a chance for some spotty showers during the afternoon and early evening south of the interstate. Temperatures will remain close to normal with highs in the low 80s.

A cool front will sweep in from the north Tuesday morning. It looks like it will go through dry with morning clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a little cooler.

The pattern will remain mild and quiet through the weekend. Temperatures will be cool at night and warm in the afternoon. Dry air flooding nearly all of the Eastern U.S. will make for a very dry pattern through the period.