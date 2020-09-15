Tuesday, September 15 Evening Forecast

A quiet weather pattern continues across the region. Temperatures have been nice, but it’s bone dry with very little hope of any rain over the next week. Hurricane Sally, poised to move inland on Wednesday, will sling a little more moisture into parts of the area by Wednesday afternoon. This will lead to only a few spotty showers south of a Harrison, AR, to Eminence, MO, line. This is likely our only chance for rain in the area over the next week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and pleasantly cool temperatures.

Wednesday looks a bit cloudier along and south of the interstate with mostly sunny skies to the north. The smoke has thinned out today compared to previous days, but there will still likely be a bit of a smoky haze. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s again.

A cold front will sweep south through the area on Thursday. It will come with a band of cloud cover that will thin out during the afternoon. Temperatures should be a little cooler with highs near 80°.

The pattern that follows is about as nice as you can hope for. Skies will be bright, humidity levels will be low, and temperatures will be comfortable. The coolest morning lows of the season so far are expected with readings in the upper 40s to low 50s over the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will start edging higher by early next week, but will still remain comfortable. A cold front moving through around the middle of next week may offer up a chance for some rain with more mild weather to follow.

Clear

Springfield

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

79°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

79°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 59°

Wednesday

83° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 60°

Thursday

80° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 54°

Friday

78° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 78° 53°

Saturday

78° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 78° 52°

Sunday

79° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 79° 54°

Monday

80° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 80° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
75°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
68°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
64°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
63°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
61°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
61°

61°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
61°

61°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
61°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
62°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
67°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
72°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

