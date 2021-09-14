Tuesday, September 14 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 66°

Wednesday

83° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 64°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 85° 65°

Friday

87° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 67°

Saturday

88° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 67°

Sunday

89° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 67°

Monday

89° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 67°

Hourly Forecast

73°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
73°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
77°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
80°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
87°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
87°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
74°

73°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
73°

72°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
72°

70°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
70°

68°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
68°

68°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
68°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
67°

67°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
67°

67°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

66°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
66°

It’s been a quiet last few days across the Ozarks but unsettled changes are taking shape today as a cold front moves toward us. A few more clouds develop as this storm system gears up out west thanks to more moisture in the air. This disturbance will move toward us late today into Wednesday and it will bring the threat for showers and thunderstorms. The cold front looks to move through the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with more widespread coverage of moisture Tuesday night. With the hotter temps and moisture content in the atmosphere, we will have some instability to work with. A few stronger storms are possible as we do have a Marginal Risk blanketing much of the area. Hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards in the strongest of storms so make sure you stay weather aware. On and off storms look to linger through early tomorrow before this area of low pressure clears the Ozarks Wednesday night. With all of the cloud cover and the chance for rain, temps are going to be cooler on Wednesday, likely topping out in the lower 80s. In its wake, high pressure builds back in by Thursday and we’ll see more sunshine as a result. A ridge to the west shifts our way a bit and that brings the heat back this weekend. Mainly sunny conditions are in store for the Ozarks with highs well above average for mid-September. Afternoon readings may be back in the upper 80s and lower 90s as early as Saturday and it looks to continue into early next week. This ridge of high pressure holds through at least Monday with lots of sunshine in store. Rain chances are looking slim to none too so the drought conditions will need to be monitored.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66F. Winds SW/NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66F. Winds SW/NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
64°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
76%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

