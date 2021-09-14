Tuesday, September 14 Evening Forecast

Rain is finally back in the forecast after a week of bone dry conditions. A cold front will slowly press south across the area tonight bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms with it. A few of the storms could become marginally severe this evening north of Hwy. 60 with a risk of strong winds and hail. The risk for rain will gradually shift from north to south through Wednesday morning.

The risk for showers will continue across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas past sunrise Wednesday before tapering off. The cold front will continue to push into Northern Arkansas by afternoon where it might serve as a focus for some redevelopment. Areas further north will enjoy a dry and milder afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Drier air will continue to filter in on east to northeast winds setting the stage for mostly clear and cooler night across the area Wednesday night. Temperatures by morning will range from the upper 50s northeast to mid 60s southwest.

The rest of the week looks warm and quiet. Morning temperatures will be pleasant with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

Temperatures will climb again by the weekend with upper 80s common Saturday into early next week. A few spots could even hit 90°. The pattern looks pretty dry through the weekend. There may be a bit more of a chance for some isolated showers over Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri where a little more moisture will be available.

The next cold front will approach the area Tuesday. It looks like this will be our next opportunity at widespread rainfall with rain chances centered around Tuesday night and Wednesday. Cooler air will come in behind the front too with lows and highs much closer to normal during the second half of next week.