Tuesday, September 14 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 66°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 63°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 85° 65°

Friday

86° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 66°

Saturday

88° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 67°

Sunday

89° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 68°

Monday

88° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
72°

71°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
71°

69°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
69°

68°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
68°

67°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
67°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
67°

66°

7 AM
Rain
68%
66°

67°

8 AM
Showers
39%
67°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
68°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
81°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
79°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
77°

Rain is finally back in the forecast after a week of bone dry conditions. A cold front will slowly press south across the area tonight bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms with it. A few of the storms could become marginally severe this evening north of Hwy. 60 with a risk of strong winds and hail. The risk for rain will gradually shift from north to south through Wednesday morning.

The risk for showers will continue across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas past sunrise Wednesday before tapering off. The cold front will continue to push into Northern Arkansas by afternoon where it might serve as a focus for some redevelopment. Areas further north will enjoy a dry and milder afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Drier air will continue to filter in on east to northeast winds setting the stage for mostly clear and cooler night across the area Wednesday night. Temperatures by morning will range from the upper 50s northeast to mid 60s southwest.

The rest of the week looks warm and quiet. Morning temperatures will be pleasant with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

Temperatures will climb again by the weekend with upper 80s common Saturday into early next week. A few spots could even hit 90°. The pattern looks pretty dry through the weekend. There may be a bit more of a chance for some isolated showers over Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri where a little more moisture will be available.

The next cold front will approach the area Tuesday. It looks like this will be our next opportunity at widespread rainfall with rain chances centered around Tuesday night and Wednesday. Cooler air will come in behind the front too with lows and highs much closer to normal during the second half of next week.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

83°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66F. Winds SW/NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66F. Winds SW/NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

85°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

83°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

