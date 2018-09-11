Tuesday, September 11 Midday Forecast

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beautiful sunshine, warm temperatures, and pleasant humidity ---

High pressure will sit to our east today, pulling a south wind into the Ozarks. That will keep continued sunshine and a pleasant feel! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs a degree or two warmer than yesterday, in the upper 70's and lower 80's.

TUESDAY: Beautiful!! Light jackets on the kids this morning for a crisp, cool start. Ample sunshine helps us warm into the upper 70's, lower 80's by the afternoon. High: 81°, Average: 83°. Enjoy! #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/Us4aPMF4bK — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 11, 2018

Tonight will be clear, cool, and crisp with lows in the upper 50's.

Tomorrow will be much of the same. High pressure keeps control of the area so skies remain mostly sunny, and temperatures remain pleasant in the lower 80's.

A southerly flow will start a gradual warming trend for us by Thursday with highs starting to pop into the middle 80's with sunshine. By Friday and through the weekend, that southerly flow could bring with it more humidity and an isolated shower, but most of us stay dry.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend with more summer-like middle and upper 80's. The quiet stretch of weather continues through Monday.

#Florence landfall late Thurs on #Carolina coast as strong Cat 4 & STALL, causing life-threatening, flooding rain. HURRICANE & STORM SURGE WATCHES in effect.



IMPACTS: Dangerous storm surge as high as 6-12ft, flooding rain 15-30", hurricane force winds, dangerous surf #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/ZuyBxt0MeD — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 11, 2018

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Florence is a strong category 4 hurricane after rapidly intensifying yesterday. Florence is forecasted to keep its strength as it makes a beeline for the Carolina coasts. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect for the Carolina coasts as Florence is expected to make landfall as a dangerous category 3 or 4 storm.

Storm surge will be life-threatening, evacuations are being mandated. Hurricane force winds will be damaging. Heavy rain will be excessive, causing flooding concerns even well inland. The heavy rain threat will continue through the weekend as Florence stalls, with nowhere to go thanks to our high pressure blocking it from moving north. A stalled tropical system will mean flash flooding will be life-threatening as waters rise from the continued torrential rain.