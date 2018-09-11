Tuesday, September 11 Evening Forecast Video

Near ideal September weather continues and will through the weekend. The only real change will come with temperatures as they slowly climb to late summer levels.

For tonight, we'll find starry skies and comfy cool temperatures. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60°. Patchy fog will again be a possibility in the valleys and river bottoms.

Wednesday looks like a duplicate of today with sunny morning skies giving way to partly cloudy skies by afternoon. Temperatures will range from near 80° to the southeast to low 80s to the northwest.

Temperatures will climb Thursday into Friday and humidity levels will climb too as winds become a bit more southerly. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s by Friday morning with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend weather looks warm and quiet, and this will extend into early next week. The blocking high that will help keep "Florence" stalled in the Southeast through the weekend will keep weather across the Ozarks quiet. Temperatures will peak early next week with highs close to 90°.

The next front appears to come through late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. A few storms look possible with the front along with a cooling trend by Wednesday.