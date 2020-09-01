Tuesday, September 1 Morning Forecast

A cluster of storms is ejecting out of Oklahoma this morning. With a soaked atmosphere to record levels for this time of year, heavy rain is a concern. 3″ per hour rain rates have been observed with totals near 2-4″ in parts of Oklahoma. This batch of rain is moving into NW Arkansas with heavy rain possible this morning. A drier air mass in Missouri will probably calm the rain rates once the rain crosses the state line.

The round of showers and thunderstorms will taper off by afternoon as most of it shifts east out of the area. Clouds will linger into the afternoon with temperatures remaining on the mild side.

The pattern through Wednesday and Thursday will remain unsettled. A frontal boundary will remain stalled near the interstate through Wednesday before washing out. Areas along and south of the interstate will remain mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be cooler in these areas. Areas to the north look a bit sunnier and warmer.

Another cold front will approach on Thursday. Some shower and thunderstorm activity is possible along with highs in the 80s.

The front will sweep out the mugginess making for a fall feel as we finish out the week. Some high cloudiness may linger making for partly sunny skies but the day will be dry. Temperatures will be mild too.

The front end of the weekend will continue to have an early fall feel with a cool morning giving way to a comfortably warm afternoon under sunny skies.

Another front will approach the area by Sunday afternoon with moisture quickly moving back in. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out along the front as it sweep southeast across the area. Temperatures should be a little hotter on Sunday ahead of the front with another blast of early fall weather following on Monday.