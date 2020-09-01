Tuesday, September 1 Morning Forecast

A cluster of storms is ejecting out of Oklahoma this morning. With a soaked atmosphere to record levels for this time of year, heavy rain is a concern. 3″ per hour rain rates have been observed with totals near 2-4″ in parts of Oklahoma. This batch of rain is moving into NW Arkansas with heavy rain possible this morning. A drier air mass in Missouri will probably calm the rain rates once the rain crosses the state line.

The round of showers and thunderstorms will taper off by afternoon as most of it shifts east out of the area. Clouds will linger into the afternoon with temperatures remaining on the mild side.

The pattern through Wednesday and Thursday will remain unsettled. A frontal boundary will remain stalled near the interstate through Wednesday before washing out. Areas along and south of the interstate will remain mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be cooler in these areas. Areas to the north look a bit sunnier and warmer.

Another cold front will approach on Thursday. Some shower and thunderstorm activity is possible along with highs in the 80s.

The front will sweep out the mugginess making for a fall feel as we finish out the week. Some high cloudiness may linger making for partly sunny skies but the day will be dry. Temperatures will be mild too.

The front end of the weekend will continue to have an early fall feel with a cool morning giving way to a comfortably warm afternoon under sunny skies.

Another front will approach the area by Sunday afternoon with moisture quickly moving back in. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out along the front as it sweep southeast across the area. Temperatures should be a little hotter on Sunday ahead of the front with another blast of early fall weather following on Monday.

Clear

Springfield

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 80° 69°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 80° 69°

Thursday

85° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 85° 61°

Friday

80° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 80° 58°

Saturday

82° / 58°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 82° 58°

Sunday

86° / 63°
A few clouds
A few clouds 30% 86° 63°

Monday

77° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
70°

70°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
70°

71°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
71°

74°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
58%
74°

75°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
56%
75°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
75°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
78°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
31%
79°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

80°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

79°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
76°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
74°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
74°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
73°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
71°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
71°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
70°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
70°

