Tuesday, September 1 Evening Forecast

We began the day on a wet note with a wave of rain and thunder spreading east through the area around sunrise. Rain amounts were generous to the south where amounts over a half an inch were common. The rain was much lighter to the north. Damp weather early on gave way to a mostly cloudy and mild day and more of this is expected on Wednesday.

For tonight, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions. Some light fog is possible by morning with some light shower activity also possible well to the south.

A front draped over the area on Wednesday will serve as a dividing line between drier and warmer weather to the north and spotty showers and mild temperatures to the south.

Thursday will start off like Wednesday with widespread cloud cover and some light fog. Clouds will thin out from north to south as we slip into the afternoon and with the brighter skies we’ll find warmer afternoon temperatures. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible again along and south of the interstate ahead a cold front.

That cold front will usher in mild temperatures and low humidity to close out the week on Friday. A nice weekend will follow with humidity levels remaining low and the pattern looking dry. Morning lows will be comfortably cool with afternoon highs edging back into the mid 80s.

A deeper trough will get established across the middle of the country early next week. This will send a cold front slowly southeast across the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This front means business with the chilliest weather of the brand new fall season developing.

We’ll start the week on a warm note Monday and this will come with more humidity and a chance for showers and thunderstorms. A strong cold front will slowly work southeast across the area Tuesday into Tuesday night with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures look more mild thanks to the increase in clouds and rain. The true cool down will hold off until Wednesday though when we may find a combination of showers and temperatures stuck in the 60s all day!