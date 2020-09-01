Tuesday, September 1 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We began the day on a wet note with a wave of rain and thunder spreading east through the area around sunrise. Rain amounts were generous to the south where amounts over a half an inch were common. The rain was much lighter to the north. Damp weather early on gave way to a mostly cloudy and mild day and more of this is expected on Wednesday.

For tonight, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions. Some light fog is possible by morning with some light shower activity also possible well to the south.

A front draped over the area on Wednesday will serve as a dividing line between drier and warmer weather to the north and spotty showers and mild temperatures to the south.

Thursday will start off like Wednesday with widespread cloud cover and some light fog. Clouds will thin out from north to south as we slip into the afternoon and with the brighter skies we’ll find warmer afternoon temperatures. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible again along and south of the interstate ahead a cold front.

That cold front will usher in mild temperatures and low humidity to close out the week on Friday. A nice weekend will follow with humidity levels remaining low and the pattern looking dry. Morning lows will be comfortably cool with afternoon highs edging back into the mid 80s.

A deeper trough will get established across the middle of the country early next week. This will send a cold front slowly southeast across the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This front means business with the chilliest weather of the brand new fall season developing.

We’ll start the week on a warm note Monday and this will come with more humidity and a chance for showers and thunderstorms. A strong cold front will slowly work southeast across the area Tuesday into Tuesday night with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures look more mild thanks to the increase in clouds and rain. The true cool down will hold off until Wednesday though when we may find a combination of showers and temperatures stuck in the 60s all day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Few Clouds

Springfield

78°F Few Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.
67°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 68°

Wednesday

80° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 80° 68°

Thursday

86° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 86° 62°

Friday

82° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 82° 58°

Saturday

84° / 60°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 84° 60°

Sunday

86° / 63°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 30% 86° 63°

Monday

83° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
76°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
74°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
74°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
73°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
71°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
71°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
70°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
70°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
69°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

71°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
71°

73°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

73°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
73°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
75°

76°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
76°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
77°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
78°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

Trending Stories