Tuesday, October 8 Morning Forecast

2 more beautiful fall days before a strong cold front brings severe storms and our first frost

Another chilly start this morning with lows dipping into the 40’s, the kids will need jackets at the bus stop!

Our high pressure is still in control, but moving east. This will prompt southerly winds across the Ozarks today, temperatures becoming milder this afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70’s, about average for this time of year!

Another cool night tonight with lows in the upper 40’s.

Southerly winds increase tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front, breezy winds could gust to 25 mph at times. Increasing moisture will keep us partly cloudy and warmer, highs in the middle 70’s.

By Thursday, a potent cold front sets up to the west. Expect a few showers/ storms possible in the afternoon. Breezy south winds and increasing moisture will keep us warm, in the lower 80’s.

The main show from the front will come late in the evening/ overnight. A few strong/ severe storms will be possible. The slow-moving front could also dump some locally heavy rain, 1-3″ possible.

The front passes by Friday morning but showers linger as it slowly exits. Strong northerly winds will usher in a much colder air mass. Highs on Friday will likely occur in the morning with temperatures tumbling through the 40’s all afternoon.

High pressure will clear out the rain late in the day, clearing skies, cold and dry air will make for a cold night.

Lows drop into the middle 30’s by Saturday morning, right on time for our first frost of the year. If you have sensitive plants, think now about how to protect them!

Highs only make it to 60 degrees on Saturday despite sunny skies. We’ll gradually warm up with sunshine heading into early next week.

Clear

Springfield

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 73° 49°

Wednesday

76° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 76° 59°

Thursday

81° / 57°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 40% 81° 57°

Friday

57° / 36°
Showers
Showers 60% 57° 36°

Saturday

60° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 60° 41°

Sunday

68° / 46°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 68° 46°

Monday

70° / 49°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 70° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

11 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

51°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

50°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

