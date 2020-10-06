Tuesday, October 6 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning warmer with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. We will be warmer into the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 80’s and plenty of sunshine!

Today will be warmer. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s under mostly starry skies.

Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s with clear skies.





Tracking the Tropics: All eyes are on the tropics once again. Hurricane Delta, while it will have no impact here in the Ozarks, is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline, as a category two or stronger hurricane, something to watch for.





Thursday into the end of the week and into the weekend will be warm with temperatures in the 80’s and plenty of sunshine each day. The pattern looks more active as we head into next week.