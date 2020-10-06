Tuesday, October 6 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning warmer with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. We will be warmer into the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 80’s and plenty of sunshine!

Today will be warmer. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s under mostly starry skies.

Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s with clear skies.

Tracking the Tropics: All eyes are on the tropics once again. Hurricane Delta, while it will have no impact here in the Ozarks, is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline, as a category two or stronger hurricane, something to watch for.

Thursday into the end of the week and into the weekend will be warm with temperatures in the 80’s and plenty of sunshine each day. The pattern looks more active as we head into next week.

Clear

Springfield

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

45°F Few Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 80° 55°

Wednesday

86° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 57°

Thursday

84° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 84° 58°

Friday

83° / 58°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 83° 58°

Saturday

83° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 83° 59°

Sunday

85° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 63°

Monday

86° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 86° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

6 AM
Clear
0%
48°

49°

7 AM
Clear
0%
49°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

7 PM
Clear
0%
73°

68°

8 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

9 PM
Clear
10%
66°

62°

10 PM
Clear
10%
62°

61°

11 PM
Clear
10%
61°

60°

12 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

1 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

2 AM
Clear
10%
58°

58°

3 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

4 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

5 AM
Clear
10%
57°