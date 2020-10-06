Tuesday, October 6 Evening Forecast

Major warm up underway today with afternoon highs a full 10° warmer than on Monday. The warming trend will peak on Wednesday, but the pattern will remain warm through the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies will temperatures falling into the 50s for lows.

Another cold front will approach the area on Wednesday from the north, but will stall. West to southwest winds will continue across the area with even warmer air nosing east into the Ozarks. Sunny skies will push afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.





Thursday looks a hair cooler with a bit more cloudiness along and south of the interstate. Afternoon highs will still manage to top out in the low to mid 80s.

Looking south into the Western Caribbean we find a very powerful Hurricane Delta. The storm features a very tiny eye of about 4 to 5 miles across and this is contributing to strong winds that have been measured at 145 mph as of late Tuesday afternoon. The storm is expected to continue moving northwest toward the tip of the Yucatan Wednesday morning before moving into the Gulf. The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane as it approaches the coastline of Louisiana on Friday. There should be some weakening before landfall, but the storm will still pack a major punch as it moves ashore Friday night. The storm is then expected to move northeast across Mississippi over the weekend before moving into Tennessee. Locally, the storm will have very little impact, but it will likely introduce a bit more moisture to the area Friday into Sunday, resulting in more cloud cover. There’s even a slight chance for isolated showers further southeast into Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

Temperatures Friday through Sunday will be just a little lower, generally in the upper 70s to low 80s south of the interstate and in the low to mid 80s north of the interstate.

A strong storm will take shape over the middle of the country by Monday with a cold front pushing through sometime Monday into Monday evening. There’s quite a bit of disagreement on timing of the front and whether or not it will produce rainfall, but there appears to be at least a chance. Also, given the strong wind energy, if storms do develop, they could be strong.

Cooler weather will follow the front by Tuesday with temperatures settling back to cool levels later in the week.