Tuesday, October 5 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

75° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 58°

Wednesday

70° / 58°
Showers
Showers 50% 70° 58°

Thursday

76° / 59°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 76° 59°

Friday

87° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 64°

Saturday

89° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 66°

Sunday

85° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 54°

Monday

75° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 75° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
55°

60°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
60°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
65°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

72°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
72°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
73°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
71°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

4 AM
Cloudy
22%
61°

60°

5 AM
Few Showers
31%
60°

60°

6 AM
Showers
35%
60°

60°

7 AM
Showers
36%
60°

We started the workweek off with lots of sunshine and gorgeous, Fall temps as high pressure has taken over. With the clear sky and light wind, temps will start off on the cool side today with lows around 50° with some spots likely getting into 40s so a jacket will likely be in order early on. More cloud cover arrives today too as an area of low pressure starts to shift from the east back toward the west. This will bring the potential for a stray shower or two but we’re not expecting much moisture today. A better chance of showers arrives on Wednesday as the low shifts back on top of the region. We won’t see much sunshine at all as a result of on and off rain throughout the day. The clouds and moisture knock our temps back a bit too with highs right around 70°. A few showers will likely linger Tuesday night into Thursday as this low finally gets kicked off to the east. Sunshine and drier conditions return on Thursday with highs rebounding into the mid and upper 70s. A warming trend develops as we close down the workweek as high pressure builds back in. This ridge will hold strong into the weekend and with that, afternoon readings soar back close to 90° by Saturday. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine as this high holds throughout the weekend with temps staying well above average on Sunday, in the upper 80s. Another cold front moves our way by late Sunday and this one is going to bring the chance for a few showers and storms. The boundary won’t only bring the chance for rain but also a cool-down with highs back in the mid-70s on Monday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fog

Springfield Mo

51°F Fog Feels like 50°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mainly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Branson

50°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Harrison

53°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
60°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
68%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

West Plains

56°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
62°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
76%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

