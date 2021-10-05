Tuesday, October 5 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 76° 58°

Wednesday

70° / 59°
Showers
Showers 50% 70° 59°

Thursday

76° / 59°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 76° 59°

Friday

84° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 64°

Saturday

88° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 65°

Sunday

84° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 59°

Monday

76° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 76° 56°

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
65°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

4 AM
Cloudy
22%
61°

61°

5 AM
Few Showers
31%
61°

60°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
60°

60°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
60°

60°

8 AM
Few Showers
32%
60°

62°

9 AM
Showers
41%
62°

63°

10 AM
Light Rain
62%
63°

65°

11 AM
Light Rain
67%
65°

65°

12 PM
Rain
72%
65°

67°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
67°

67°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
67°

67°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
67°

67°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
67°

67°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
67°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
65°

A storm swirling southeast of the Ozarks will continue to sling clouds and showers our way through Wednesday. A big warm-up will follow the storm in time for the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers or sprinkles. Temperatures will slide into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.

The storm will move into Northern Arkansas by Wednesday afternoon putting the focus for clouds and scattered showers over the area throughout the day. There could even be a few thunderstorms. Rain totals will be highest east of Hwy. 65 where amounts up to 0.75″ are possible. Amounts will quickly drop off west of Hwy. 65 where generally 0.10″ or less is expected. Temperatures will be a little milder with the widespread clouds and showers holding highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

A risk for a few showers will linger into Thursday, but the storm will be on the way out. Morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with temperatures warming back up.

The warm-up will really accelerate on Friday as a warm front lifts northeast of the area. There could be some morning cloud cover, but the afternoon looks mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the warm spell with near record highs possible in a few spots. Upper 80s are expected, near 15° above normal for this time of the year. Skies will be mostly sunny with a breezy southwest wind.

Warm weather will hang on into Sunday, but there will be a cold front approaching from the northwest. This will lead to increasing clouds. A storm moving out of the Southwest will move up the front Sunday night into Monday generating a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area with the rain expected to be on the way out Monday morning. Stronger storms are on the table, but it’s still too early to say for certain that there will be a risk for severe weather.

We should see a break in the active weather Monday into Tuesday with temperatures running a little cooler. Sunday night’s cold front will likely lift north through the area sometime Tuesday into Wednesday and this may be our next chance for some shower and thunderstorm activity. A stronger storm system is expected to move across the middle of the country during the second half of next week and could bring a risk of stronger storms to the region.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mainly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Branson

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
60°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Harrison

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
61°F Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
62°F A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Jamie Warriner
