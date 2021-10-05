Tuesday, October 5 Evening Forecast

A storm swirling southeast of the Ozarks will continue to sling clouds and showers our way through Wednesday. A big warm-up will follow the storm in time for the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers or sprinkles. Temperatures will slide into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.

The storm will move into Northern Arkansas by Wednesday afternoon putting the focus for clouds and scattered showers over the area throughout the day. There could even be a few thunderstorms. Rain totals will be highest east of Hwy. 65 where amounts up to 0.75″ are possible. Amounts will quickly drop off west of Hwy. 65 where generally 0.10″ or less is expected. Temperatures will be a little milder with the widespread clouds and showers holding highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

A risk for a few showers will linger into Thursday, but the storm will be on the way out. Morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with temperatures warming back up.

The warm-up will really accelerate on Friday as a warm front lifts northeast of the area. There could be some morning cloud cover, but the afternoon looks mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the warm spell with near record highs possible in a few spots. Upper 80s are expected, near 15° above normal for this time of the year. Skies will be mostly sunny with a breezy southwest wind.

Warm weather will hang on into Sunday, but there will be a cold front approaching from the northwest. This will lead to increasing clouds. A storm moving out of the Southwest will move up the front Sunday night into Monday generating a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area with the rain expected to be on the way out Monday morning. Stronger storms are on the table, but it’s still too early to say for certain that there will be a risk for severe weather.

We should see a break in the active weather Monday into Tuesday with temperatures running a little cooler. Sunday night’s cold front will likely lift north through the area sometime Tuesday into Wednesday and this may be our next chance for some shower and thunderstorm activity. A stronger storm system is expected to move across the middle of the country during the second half of next week and could bring a risk of stronger storms to the region.