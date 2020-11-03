Tuesday, October 3 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s but about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Jackets will be needed this morning but by this afternoon temperatures will top off in the 70’s!

Today will be warm with temperatures in the lower 70’s and sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s under mostly starry skies.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Thursday and Friday will both have temperatures in the lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

This weekend looks quiet and mild as well with temperatures in the lower 70’s both days. Sunday will feature a few more clouds. Rain chances return early next week with a storm system that will need to be watched for some stronger storms and heavy rainfall potential.

Clear

Springfield

41°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

72° / 48°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 72° 48°

Wednesday

73° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 73° 49°

Thursday

72° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 72° 50°

Friday

72° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 72° 50°

Saturday

73° / 58°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 73° 58°

Sunday

73° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 73° 59°

Monday

73° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 73° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
63°

60°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
60°

57°

8 PM
Clear
2%
57°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

11 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

49°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

49°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

49°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

