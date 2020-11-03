Tuesday, October 3 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s but about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Jackets will be needed this morning but by this afternoon temperatures will top off in the 70’s!

Today will be warm with temperatures in the lower 70’s and sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s under mostly starry skies.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Thursday and Friday will both have temperatures in the lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

This weekend looks quiet and mild as well with temperatures in the lower 70’s both days. Sunday will feature a few more clouds. Rain chances return early next week with a storm system that will need to be watched for some stronger storms and heavy rainfall potential.