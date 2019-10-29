Tuesday, October 29 Morning Forecast

Chilly rain resumes tonight and tomorrow, Halloween will be COLD!

A cold front is through this morning, temperatures are tumbling about 10-15 degrees from where they were yesterday, starting out in the 30’s and 40’s.

The front to the southeast will keep a chilly air mass in place today. Clouds stay thick with highs only in the middle 40’s.

Showers start to breakout from southwest to northeast late this afternoon as the upper-level storm associated with this front starts to nose into the Ozarks.

Expect widespread rain overnight tonight. With temperatures all above freezing, a cold rain is expected — no wintry precip — yet.

Rain continues through the day on Wednesday with widespread clouds and showers. Highs stay chilly in the middle 40’s.

Rain totals through the day on Wednesday will be about 1-2″, minor flooding is possible in already saturated areas.

By Wednesday night, the coldest air of the season so far starts to wrap around the storm, changing the last of the precipitation into a light freezing rain / snow flurries. This changeover will happen as the storm system is exiting — any wintry weather will be light and short-lived. Ground temperatures are also warm, so little to no accumulation is expected, no road impacts anticipated.

After a few flurries to start on Thursday and temperatures nose-diving into the upper 20’s, expect cold air to rush in and settle down in time for Halloween.

Clouds work on clearing on Thursday but temperatures stay cold with high struggling in the 30’s! The record cold high temperature for the day is 39 degrees (1993) and I think we could tie that! Trick-or-treaters will have clear skies with temperatures in the upper 20’s/ lower 30’s — bundle up your little ghouls and goblins!

High pressure slides in on Friday and lasts through the weekend but temperatures stay much below average.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

