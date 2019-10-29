Tuesday, October 29 Evening Forecast

Memorable round of cold and wet weather will continue into Halloween, and it will come with a touch of wintry weather too.

For tonight, rain and drizzle will continue throughout the night. Much of the rain will be light, but it could come down pretty good at times. Temperatures will slowly slide through the upper 30s. NO wintry weather is expected tonight.

The wet and cold will continue through Wednesday as the core of the storm swings into the middle of the country. Light rain and drizzle will continue throughout the day with temperatures likely not budging very much. Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 30s northwest to 40s southeast.

Light rain and drizzle will continue into Wednesday evening with even colder air slipping in. Temperatures will slowly fall below freezing from northwest to southeast. This will lead to a changeover to a very light wintry mix of freezing drizzle and light snow. Very little in the way of accumulation is expected, but a light glaze may develop on elevated surfaces along with a very light dusting of snow. Areas north of Hwy. 54 will have a better chance at minor snow accumulations up to an inch. Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s by morning.

WINTRY WEATHER POTENTIAL WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING

Halloween morning will dawn with some patchy freezing drizzle or snow flurries, mainly near I-44. This will come to an end from southwest to northeast with clearing skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cold with highs near 40° with brisk winds out of the northwest throughout the day. The coldest Halloween high recorded in Springfield is 39°, set back in 1993. This should give some real perspective of how unusual this cold snap is.

Trick or treaters won’t have to fight off any wet or snowy weather, but temperatures will be cold with temperatures sliding back below freezing by mid-evening. A hard freeze will hit the area overnight with temperatures slipping into the mid-20s.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

Sunshine and warmer weather returns on Friday with highs in the low to mid-50s, but another cold front will slip through during the evening. This will set us back a little bit with a light freeze Saturday morning followed by highs in the upper 40s.

A warming trend begins on Sunday. After another light freeze, we’ll enjoy sunny skies and afternoon temperatures well into the 50s. The warming trend will continue into Monday with sunshine and 60s Monday afternoon.

Another cold front will slip through early Tuesday bringing a round of morning showers to the area and another shot of chilly air.