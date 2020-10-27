Tuesday, October 27 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with light showers and drizzle with temperatures in the 30’s area-wide. Light freezing rain/drizzle is possible north and west this morning before temperatures get above freezing this afternoon. Rain chances continue until Thursday this week.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Barton, Benton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon counties until noon Tuesday. That is where temperatures will drop at or below freezing, bringing the change of some freezing rain/freezing drizzle. I expect little to no road impacts but untreated bridges and overpasses could have a glaze of ice. Take it slow Tuesday morning.





Today will bring another day of cold rain for most of us. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s with rising temperatures overnight as a warm front moves in.

Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures in the lower 50’s but still with showers likely for most of the day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Thursday will be cold again with falling temperatures as the core of our storm finally moves out of here. Temperatures will start off in the 50’s and drop through the day. Showers are expected. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Friday and into Halloween weekend will bring sunshine and 60’s by Saturday! The sunshine continues into early next week.