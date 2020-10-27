Tuesday, October 27 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with light showers and drizzle with temperatures in the 30’s area-wide. Light freezing rain/drizzle is possible north and west this morning before temperatures get above freezing this afternoon. Rain chances continue until Thursday this week.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Barton, Benton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon counties until noon Tuesday. That is where temperatures will drop at or below freezing, bringing the change of some freezing rain/freezing drizzle. I expect little to no road impacts but untreated bridges and overpasses could have a glaze of ice. Take it slow Tuesday morning.

Today will bring another day of cold rain for most of us. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s with rising temperatures overnight as a warm front moves in.

Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures in the lower 50’s but still with showers likely for most of the day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Thursday will be cold again with falling temperatures as the core of our storm finally moves out of here. Temperatures will start off in the 50’s and drop through the day. Showers are expected. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Friday and into Halloween weekend will bring sunshine and 60’s by Saturday! The sunshine continues into early next week.

Overcast

Springfield

33°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

34°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

35°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

33°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

37°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

38° / 36°
Rain and snow
Rain and snow 50% 38° 36°

Wednesday

53° / 48°
Periods of rain during the afternoon
Periods of rain during the afternoon 20% 53° 48°

Thursday

49° / 33°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 50% 49° 33°

Friday

57° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 57° 35°

Saturday

63° / 40°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 63° 40°

Sunday

60° / 32°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 60° 32°

Monday

62° / 42°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
34°

34°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
34°

34°

9 AM
Showers
44%
34°

34°

10 AM
Showers
48%
34°

34°

11 AM
Rain
71%
34°

35°

12 PM
Light Rain
78%
35°

36°

1 PM
Rain
91%
36°

36°

2 PM
Rain
94%
36°

38°

3 PM
Rain
78%
38°

38°

4 PM
Showers
59%
38°

38°

5 PM
Showers
47%
38°

38°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
38°

37°

7 PM
Cloudy
21%
37°

37°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
37°

36°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
36°

37°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
37°

36°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
36°

36°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

36°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

37°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

38°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

