Tuesday, October 27 Evening Forecast

Wet weather to continue for a couple of more days. A Flood Watch has been issued for Southern Missouri along and south of the interstate for the Wednesday afternoon through Thursday time frame.

The steady rain has shifted north of the interstate late this afternoon. This area of rain will break up this evening with cloudy skies across the area the remainder of the night. No additional widespread rain is expected but there could be some patchy drizzle with temperatures holding steady or slowly rising a few degrees into Wednesday morning.

The break from the rain will continue into Wednesday morning but will come to an end by noon as rain spreads back in from the south. The rain could be locally heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder possible, especially during the evening hours. Temperatures on Wednesday definitely look warmer, but it will remain cool with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and 50s.

The core of the storm will pass south of the Ozarks Thursday putting the area in a position favorable for one final round of steady rain during the day. The rain will taper off by late afternoon with clouds hanging around into the evening hours. Temperatures on Thursday will slowly fall during the morning back into the upper 30s and low 40s and then hold fairly steady through the afternoon.

Rain totals through Thursday afternoon will range from near an inch north of Hwy. 54 to 2 to 3″ along and south of I-44. A few spots could see over 3″ of rainfall. This will result in flooding of creeks and creek bottoms and other low lying areas.

Clouds will clear out Thursday night and this will open the door to some fog by morning along with temperatures near freezing.

Early fog will give way to a sunny Friday with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Halloween Day looks even warmer. We’ll be positioned ahead of a cold front with winds picking up out of the southwest. Mostly sunny skies and southwest winds will help push temperatures into the mid-60s for highs. Temperatures during the evening will fall back through the 50s into the upper 40s by mid-evening Saturday night. Winds will be fairly light out of the southwest. All in all, more of a treat than a trick for Halloween.





Sunday looks like it will be a sunny and chilly day with afternoon highs in the 50s.

We’ll start the upcoming week with a light freeze Monday morning. The pattern will be trending more mild Monday into Tuesday with warmer air moving in on southwest winds. Skies will be sunny with afternoon highs warming back into the 60s. Highs in the 70s low possible later in the week.