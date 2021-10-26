Tuesday, October 26 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

64° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0%

Wednesday

61° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70%

Thursday

50° / 45°
Showers/Wind
Showers/Wind 60%

Friday

51° / 40°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40%

Saturday

61° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0%

Sunday

64° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0%

Monday

58° / 38°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
45°

48°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
48°

51°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

55°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
55°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
56°

58°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

60°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

61°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

62°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
62°

61°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
61°

59°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
57°

56°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
56°

56°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
56°

55°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
55°

54°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
54°

54°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
54°

53°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
53°

54°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
54°

54°

5 AM
Cloudy
18%
54°

54°

6 AM
Cloudy
21%
54°

54°

7 AM
Cloudy
23%
54°

High pressure has been moving eastward and that will allow for milder air to stream back into the Ozarks. This high will still keep us pleasant today though with the winds from the SE becoming breezy. Highs rebound back into the middle and upper 60s with that wind flow along with increasing clouds. These clouds are a result of our next disturbance which moves in late tonight. We’ll start off with lots of sunshine but we won’t have as much around for the afternoon. Our next storm system is going to bring widespread showers to the Ozarks so make sure you have the rain gear and umbrella handy tomorrow. It’s looking like rain will continue throughout much of the day as this area of low pressure passes right through the viewing area. The good news is that we are not expecting severe weather as instability will be lacking. A few storms will still be possible though. Shower chances remain on the higher side of the spectrum Thursday and again on Friday as this area of low pressure slowly but surely moves through the region. As this low starts to move eastward, winds will come back around from the north and this will keep temps well below normal Thursday into Friday. This in combination with the cloud cover and moisture will keep our afternoon readings in the low to mid-50s. We may be able to squeak out a little sunshine Friday but overall, cloudy conditions prevail Wednesday into Friday. This disturbance finally exits late Friday and high pressure will take over in its wake. Sunshine returns as we kick-start our Halloween Weekend with an abundance of it on tap Saturday and Halloween. Highs will be seasonably cool both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping off in the low to mid-60s. Another storm system moves in late Monday and it’s looking like it could bring a few showers by evening. That cold front looks to bring a solid blast of chilly air and possibly our first widespread frost of the season.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Fair

Springfield Mo

45°F Fair Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight with a few showers possible. Low 51F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
51°F Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight with a few showers possible. Low 51F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

44°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

45°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

40°F Sunny Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

41°F Sunny Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Jamie Warriner
