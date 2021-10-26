Tuesday, October 26 Evening Forecast

We’ve got one more storm to get through before we close out the month of October. Sun and clouds today will give way to mainly cloudy conditions overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

The incoming storm will draw showers up from the south on Wednesday with the rain remaining pretty spotty throughout the morning. The rain will pick up and come with some thunder by late afternoon. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures will remain cool with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusty southeast winds will make it seem even cooler.

Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain in the 50s before falling back into the mid to upper 40s Thursday morning as the surface low moves east of the area. A fairly steady rain will continue throughout the day with gusty northwest winds and temperatures in the 40s, definitely, a day better spent indoors.

The light rain will taper off to some light drizzle or sprinkles by Friday morning. The wet conditions will slowly end during the afternoon, but clouds will likely hang around into the overnight. This will make it tough for temperatures to climb much with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Low clouds may linger into Saturday morning over the Eastern Ozarks, but overall Saturday looks sunny. Temperatures will be a little warmer, but still cool. The pattern will remain cool and quiet into Sunday with sunshine and a few clouds expected.

Trick or treaters are in for a cool and quiet night. Temperatures late in the day will be in the mid to upper 50s before falling back into the mid to upper 40s by late Sunday evening. Winds will remain light.

We’ll begin November on a cloudier and cooler note Monday. Highs will be in the 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Another wave of rain will move into the area Monday night into Tuesday making for another damp and chilly day.

A colder air mass will build in Tuesday into Wednesday. This will set the stage for our first widespread frost and freeze around the middle of next week. The only question mark is cloud cover. At this stage, it looks like clouds will clear out enough by either Wednesday or Thursday morning for temperatures to dip below freezing.

