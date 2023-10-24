Clouds came with a few light showers today, but the bark was definitely worse than the bite. The clouds also didn’t hold back another round of late October warmth. The mild spell is significant and we’re enjoying the warmth during the day and at night when temperatures are running over 15° warmer than normal.

Temperatures are going to stay warm through the end of the week before a weekend rainstorm washes away our current warm spell and replaces it with the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

Light showers will remain possible tonight into Wednesday as the remnants of Norma move through the region. Rain chances on Wednesday don’t look overly high and will tend to be highest during the morning. Peeks of afternoon sun are possible, pushing temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.

Another storm will move out of the Southwest Wednesday bringing a more widespread round of showers to the area late Wednesday night into Thursday. I think Thursday’s showers will be the most widespread and heaviest of the week with most locations seeing some rainfall. Temperatures will likely run a little cooler but still manage to warm into the low to mid-70s.

We end the week on a warm note with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s Friday. Locations south of I-44 could hit 80°. A cold front will slowly sag south moving across the interstate during the afternoon before heading south into Arkansas Friday night. A few light showers are possible ahead of the front with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms possible near and behind the front Friday afternoon into the evening.

The front will stall to the south over the weekend setting us up for a rainy weekend. There will likely be some rumbles of thunder too. Rain amounts over the weekend will likely top 1″ in many spots with the highest totals expected to the south. Temperatures will gradually turn chilly, especially Sunday when temperatures could fall into the 40s.

This will set us up for a cold start to next week. The pattern looks dry and cold for Halloween and for trick-or-treaters. It looks like a bundle-up kind of forecast for kids that evening, and especially for the morning hours with our first round of widespread freezing temperatures also expected.