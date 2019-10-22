Tuesday, October 22 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out much cooler this morning as a cooler air mass continues to wrap around yesterday’s front. Temperatures are in the 40’s this morning, jackets at the bus stop!

We’ll continue to wrap around a cooler air mass and breezy winds behind our strong cold front today. With high pressure sliding just south of the low pressure, we’ll get sandwiched with breezy winds in the middle. Westerly winds continue to be sustained at 10-20 mph today, gusting to 30 mph at times.

This westerly flow will also keep us in the low’s dry slot, bringing sunny skies to the Ozarks. Highs will be below average again as temperatures get stuck in the lower 60’s on the cooler flow.

Tonight will be calm and quiet, lows about average in the middle 40’s.

The high pressure takes more control tomorrow, kicking steady southerly winds across the Ozarks. This will push temperatures warmer, highs back above average near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Our next cold front arrives by Thursday bringing chilly showers. Expect widespread and thick cloud cover with rain around for most of the afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly, highs only popping into the middle 50’s.

It looks like a few showers could linger early Friday, but expect a drier afternoon with high still cool in the middle 50’s.

The weekend forecast has low confidence, scenario 1 brings a new storm system with widespread rain, scenario 2 keeps us dry. Stay tuned for updates on that!