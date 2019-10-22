Tuesday, October 22 Morning Forecast

Cool and breezy again today, warmer sunshine tomorrow

We’re starting out much cooler this morning as a cooler air mass continues to wrap around yesterday’s front. Temperatures are in the 40’s this morning, jackets at the bus stop!

We’ll continue to wrap around a cooler air mass and breezy winds behind our strong cold front today. With high pressure sliding just south of the low pressure, we’ll get sandwiched with breezy winds in the middle. Westerly winds continue to be sustained at 10-20 mph today, gusting to 30 mph at times.

This westerly flow will also keep us in the low’s dry slot, bringing sunny skies to the Ozarks. Highs will be below average again as temperatures get stuck in the lower 60’s on the cooler flow.

Tonight will be calm and quiet, lows about average in the middle 40’s.

The high pressure takes more control tomorrow, kicking steady southerly winds across the Ozarks. This will push temperatures warmer, highs back above average near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Our next cold front arrives by Thursday bringing chilly showers. Expect widespread and thick cloud cover with rain around for most of the afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly, highs only popping into the middle 50’s.

It looks like a few showers could linger early Friday, but expect a drier afternoon with high still cool in the middle 50’s.

The weekend forecast has low confidence, scenario 1 brings a new storm system with widespread rain, scenario 2 keeps us dry. Stay tuned for updates on that!

Clear

Springfield

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

62° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 45°

Wednesday

70° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 70° 47°

Thursday

53° / 38°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 53° 38°

Friday

56° / 39°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 56° 39°

Saturday

63° / 43°
Showers
Showers 20% 63° 43°

Sunday

66° / 43°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 66° 43°

Monday

65° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 65° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

7 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

52°

7 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

12 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

1 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

4 AM
Clear
0%
44°

