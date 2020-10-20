Tuesday, October 20 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with patchy to dense fog and temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. We have more shower chances today but warmer, with temperatures in the 60’s.

Today will be warmer as a warm front pushes into the Ozarks. This will bring a chance of showers but warmer temperatures in the middle 60’s north and upper 60’s/lower 70’s south as this front pretty much cut us in half. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Wednesday will be even warmer as that warm front continues to move north. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with a bit more sunshine as that front takes the clouds with it. A few showers will be possible as it moves out. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Thursday looks warm and breezy ahead of another front. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions. Gusts up to 40 mph are not out of the question. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Friday, another front will move in bringing more shower chances and cooler temperatures. We will start the day off in the 60’s and temperatures will fall as we head into Friday afternoon. Saturday looks dry with a few clouds before more rain chances on Sunday and Monday as we start next week off cool.

