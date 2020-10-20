Tuesday, October 20 Evening Forecast

We’re still in a wet pattern with another round of scattered showers and storms tonight. A frontal boundary positioned near I-44 will help to focus the wet weather near and south of the interstate down to about the state line. There will be enough instability and wind energy for a few stronger storms that could produce some hail. Heavy rain will also be a concern with a stripe of heavier totals just south of I-44 where 1 to 2″ is possible in places. A few locally higher amounts are also possible within the heavier area of rain.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger into Wednesday morning, but should taper off after sunrise with the boundary slowly lifting back to the north. Some sunshine is expected to develop south of the front by afternoon with temperatures warming well into the 70s to around 80° across parts of Northern Arkansas. Cloud cover will be more stubborn to break up closer to Central Missouri and also across areas closer to Hwy. 63. This is where much cooler afternoon temperatures can be expected.

By Thursday, the front will be well north of the area with sunshine and breezy southerly winds throughout the day. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s, warm enough for a few record highs to be challenged.

The warmth will give way to colder temperatures again Friday. A cold front will sweep through during the morning. The front should be positioned near I-44 near sunrise, and will push southeast across Northern Arkansas during the afternoon. Showers will follow the front along with falling temperatures. In Springfield temperatures will be in the low 60s near sunrise before falling back into the 40s Friday afternoon.

Clouds and showers will linger Friday night into Saturday. Showers on Saturday will be patchy and light, but temperatures will remain chilly with temperatures struggling to warm back through the 40s.

Warmer air will spread north into the area Sunday ahead of the next strong cold front. Clouds look widespread with a chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s by Sunday afternoon with a cold front pushing through late in the day. Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the front with temperatures taking another slide Sunday night.

The core of the storm will remain in the Southwest resulting in a prolonged period of cold and wet weather Monday through Tuesday as warmer air overruns the front. Temperatures will likely remain stuck in the 40s both days.

Overcast

Springfield

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
54°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
51°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

64° / 54°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 64° 54°

Wednesday

76° / 62°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 76° 62°

Thursday

83° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 83° 63°

Friday

63° / 41°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 20% 63° 41°

Saturday

51° / 47°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 51° 47°

Sunday

66° / 41°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 66° 41°

Monday

47° / 39°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 47° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
62°

61°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
61°

61°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
61°

59°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
59°

59°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
59°

61°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
61°

60°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
60°

58°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
58°

57°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
57°

56°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
56°

56°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
56°

56°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
56°

56°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
56°

56°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
56°

55°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
55°

56°

9 AM
Showers
40%
56°

58°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

62°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

