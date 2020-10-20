Tuesday, October 20 Evening Forecast

We’re still in a wet pattern with another round of scattered showers and storms tonight. A frontal boundary positioned near I-44 will help to focus the wet weather near and south of the interstate down to about the state line. There will be enough instability and wind energy for a few stronger storms that could produce some hail. Heavy rain will also be a concern with a stripe of heavier totals just south of I-44 where 1 to 2″ is possible in places. A few locally higher amounts are also possible within the heavier area of rain.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger into Wednesday morning, but should taper off after sunrise with the boundary slowly lifting back to the north. Some sunshine is expected to develop south of the front by afternoon with temperatures warming well into the 70s to around 80° across parts of Northern Arkansas. Cloud cover will be more stubborn to break up closer to Central Missouri and also across areas closer to Hwy. 63. This is where much cooler afternoon temperatures can be expected.







By Thursday, the front will be well north of the area with sunshine and breezy southerly winds throughout the day. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s, warm enough for a few record highs to be challenged.





The warmth will give way to colder temperatures again Friday. A cold front will sweep through during the morning. The front should be positioned near I-44 near sunrise, and will push southeast across Northern Arkansas during the afternoon. Showers will follow the front along with falling temperatures. In Springfield temperatures will be in the low 60s near sunrise before falling back into the 40s Friday afternoon.

Clouds and showers will linger Friday night into Saturday. Showers on Saturday will be patchy and light, but temperatures will remain chilly with temperatures struggling to warm back through the 40s.

Warmer air will spread north into the area Sunday ahead of the next strong cold front. Clouds look widespread with a chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s by Sunday afternoon with a cold front pushing through late in the day. Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the front with temperatures taking another slide Sunday night.

The core of the storm will remain in the Southwest resulting in a prolonged period of cold and wet weather Monday through Tuesday as warmer air overruns the front. Temperatures will likely remain stuck in the 40s both days.