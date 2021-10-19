Tuesday, October 19 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

74° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 74° 55°

Wednesday

77° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 77° 46°

Thursday

65° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 65° 44°

Friday

73° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 73° 51°

Saturday

74° / 55°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 74° 55°

Sunday

79° / 58°
Showers
Showers 40% 79° 58°

Monday

81° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
53°

56°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
56°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

65°

7 PM
Clear
0%
65°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

61°

10 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

11 PM
Clear
1%
60°

59°

12 AM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

1 AM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
1%
57°

57°

3 AM
Clear
2%
57°

57°

4 AM
Clear
3%
57°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
57°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
56°

57°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
57°

We started the workweek out on a gorgeous note with abundant sun and seasonable temps thanks to an area of high pressure that has been in control of the area. As this high-pressure center begins to move eastward, it opens the gateway to our next storm system which approaches by mid-week. Higher cloud cover will stream in today as a result of this disturbance but it’s still going to be beautiful for this time of the year. Afternoon readings are slated to be even warmer tomorrow, rising back into the middle and upper 70s. Temperatures stay milder ahead of this cold front Wednesday as the boundary swings in later in the afternoon. It will likely bring stray showers as it slides through the Ozarks but the best chances for rain will be well to the north of the viewing area. A few showers may linger into Wednesday night but conditions are looking drier by the time we awaken on Thursday. Our Friday eve is looking much cooler, with highs in the mid-60s for the metro under mostly sunny skies. Low will be around the 40s as we ring in Friday so make sure you have the jacket as you’re headed out the door. Another warming trend develops ahead of our next disturbance which brings the chance of showers this coming weekend. Saturday is looking drier to the north but we’ll see more showers south of the metro. A better chance of showers arrives Saturday night into Sunday as this upper-level area of low pressure works through the region. With the help of strong SW winds, the warmth continues to stream in with highs in the middle and upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. It’s definitely not looking like a washout of a weekend but rain chances will be higher Sunday compared to Saturday. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you monitor our latest forecast! The warm air holds for early next week with well-above-average temps on tap. Highs Monday afternoon look to surge back into the 70s and 80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

50°F Sunny Feels like 46°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 55F. Winds SSE 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 55F. Winds SSE 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Branson

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Harrison

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Rolla

48°F Sunny Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

West Plains

42°F Sunny Feels like 42°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100