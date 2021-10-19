Tuesday, October 19 Morning Forecast

We started the workweek out on a gorgeous note with abundant sun and seasonable temps thanks to an area of high pressure that has been in control of the area. As this high-pressure center begins to move eastward, it opens the gateway to our next storm system which approaches by mid-week. Higher cloud cover will stream in today as a result of this disturbance but it’s still going to be beautiful for this time of the year. Afternoon readings are slated to be even warmer tomorrow, rising back into the middle and upper 70s. Temperatures stay milder ahead of this cold front Wednesday as the boundary swings in later in the afternoon. It will likely bring stray showers as it slides through the Ozarks but the best chances for rain will be well to the north of the viewing area. A few showers may linger into Wednesday night but conditions are looking drier by the time we awaken on Thursday. Our Friday eve is looking much cooler, with highs in the mid-60s for the metro under mostly sunny skies. Low will be around the 40s as we ring in Friday so make sure you have the jacket as you’re headed out the door. Another warming trend develops ahead of our next disturbance which brings the chance of showers this coming weekend. Saturday is looking drier to the north but we’ll see more showers south of the metro. A better chance of showers arrives Saturday night into Sunday as this upper-level area of low pressure works through the region. With the help of strong SW winds, the warmth continues to stream in with highs in the middle and upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. It’s definitely not looking like a washout of a weekend but rain chances will be higher Sunday compared to Saturday. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you monitor our latest forecast! The warm air holds for early next week with well-above-average temps on tap. Highs Monday afternoon look to surge back into the 70s and 80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer